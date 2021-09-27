Off the News: Getting a deal on submarines

Imagine the ongoing French submarine kerfuffle as a Hollywood con movie.

French President Emmanuel Macron (the mark) meets with the heads of state of the U.S., Britain and Australia, who look him in the eye and don’t tell him they are cutting him out of a deal to make subs to send Down Under. Then, surprise! — he’s lost $60 billion.

Unlike in Hollywood, though, the con artists can’t just walk away. In the real world, France is mightily incensed, and it is a global imperative that these nations make amends.

Job opportunity for COVID screeners

It’s been a tough time for the travel industry, not only because there is a slump. Policing the Safe Travels pandemic rules has been a challenge, given the fake vaccine cards and those skipping the tests to quarantine instead — and then wandering about anyway.

Now it’s an employment opportunity, with the state to hire 100 screeners to check for valid documents. Apply at robertshawaii.com.

Whether any of the expanded crew might also catch the non-quarantiners out and about remains to be seen.