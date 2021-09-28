Motorcyclist, 36, dies in crash with truck on Maui

A 36-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup truck on Maui this morning.
He has been identified as Myles Basquez of Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
The deadly collision occurred on North Kihei Road, approximately a mile southeast of mile marker 3 shortly before 6 a.m.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2000 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle operated by Basquez was traveling northwest on North Kihei Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2007 Ford Sport Trac, police said.
The Ford operated by a 63-year-old Kihei man was also traveling northwest on the roadway when he slowed and attempted to make a left turn in an area of a canoe hale at the time of the collision.
Police said Basquez was thrown onto the roadway upon impact and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Ford driver did not sustain any injuries.
Police said speed is suspected as a factor in the collision.
This is the 12th traffic-related fatality in Maui County compared to six at the same time last year.
