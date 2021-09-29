Hawaii reports 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, 230 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths and 230 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 770 fatalities and 78,874 cases.

The latest deaths included nine on Oahu, and two each on Maui and the Big Island. All the victims had underlying conditions, and all but one was hospitalized at the time of death. They ranged in age from a man in his 30s on Oahu to three women and two men in their 80s.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 582 fatalities on Oahu, 88 on Hawaii island, 86 on Maui, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 693,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 43 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 144 new cases on Oahu, 37 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, two on Molokai, and 16 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test. Today’s tally represents infection cases reported to the Health Department on Monday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 54,878 on Oahu, 9,950 in Hawaii County, 9,030 on Maui, 2,236 on Kauai, 224 on Molokai, and 139 on Lanai. There are also 2,417 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 5,388 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 243.

By island, Oahu has 3,650 active cases, the Big Island has 829, Maui has 468, Kauai has 402, Molokai has 37, and Lanai has two.

The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is about 4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says today that 2,004,407 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs, up 3,411 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 67.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, and 76% have received at least one dose; and 19,386 booster shots or third doses for the immuno-compromised have been administered.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,310 have required hospitalizations, with 37 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,290 hospitalizations within the state, 3,436 have been on Oahu, 476 on Maui, 327 on the Big Island, 43 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 259 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday, with 52 in intensive care units and 42 on ventilators. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Hawaii has dropped 45% from its peak of 473 on Sept. 7, according to state data.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 217 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 4.5%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.