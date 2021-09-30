Aloha Stadium boss to retire amid facility redevelopment effort

Aloha Stadium’s longtime manager Scott Chan announced plans to retire today after a 25-year career helping manage the state-owned facility in Halawa now slated for replacement.
Chan’s retirement is effective Friday.
Ryan Andrews, the stadium’s deputy manager, will serve as interim manager until the Stadium Authority, a state board overseeing management, selects a permanent replacement.
Andrews has been deputy manager since 2016, and is responsible for day-to-day operations at the stadium where no use of stands has been allowed since last year because of maintenance issues after revenue shortfalls related to COVID-19 restrictions.
Chan was hired in 1995 as assistant events manager, and became stadium manager in 2007.
During much of his time heading management, Chan has helped lead a plan to replace the 46-year-old facility — which for most of its life has had chronic rust issues — with a new stadium.
Past work has included obtaining the removal of federal and city deed restrictions on the property so the state can add residential and commercial development around a new stadium, and securing funding from the state Legislature for the project.
Replacing the stadium is expected to be carried out by private developers in response to a request for development proposals that has not yet been published because of delays. A separate RFP is also being drafted for redeveloping land around the stadium.
“We are at a good point with the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project, where the RFPs are only weeks away from being released,” Chan said in a statement. “We have the right people in place with the key skillsets to complete the project and ensure a smooth transition. This is the opportune time for me to step aside and allow others to carry the ball. I want to thank my entire staff, as well as the Stadium Authority board members, for entrusting me to lead as stadium manager. I look forward to one day soon sitting in the new Aloha Stadium stands enjoying a concert and watching the University of Hawaii compete.”
