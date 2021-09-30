Suspect in alleged assault on Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant to remain in custody

The 32-year-old man accused of punching a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant twice on a Sept. 23 flight was ordered to remain in custody by a federal judge today.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom Trader held a detention hearing this morning for Steven Sloan Jr. at Honolulu federal court via telephone from the Honolulu Federal Detention Center on charges of assault and interference with a flight crew.

Trader ordered Sloan remain detained to mitigate any risk of danger he may pose to the community or to himself.

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Darren Ching said Sloan should be detained, citing the suspect’s mental health issues and drug use.

“Given the defendant’s current situation based on the fact that the government is alleging that this this was an unprovoked attack as well as the defendant’s mental health issues which included at least admissions that he’s been hearing voices for the last two weeks and that there’s reporting that someone who knows him also said that he’s been hearing voices for the last four weeks. Given his drug use and the safety issues which I won’t detail that are contained in the pretrial services report with regard to him as well as the safety of others, the government agrees that at this time, he should be detained,” Ching said.

Federal public defender Salina Kanai pointed out that Sloan has no criminal history nor any history of violence.

“I do understand the court may have some things that give it pause,” Kanai said. “There’s recent use of drugs. There’s some mental issues potentially and of course the nature of the allegation. But I think those three things alone should not be barriers in a case where this is a non-presumption case.”

Kanai noted there are conditions of release that can be fashioned to mitigate the risks such as a substance abuse treatment program, mental health counseling and GPS monitoring, if necessary.

The alleged unprovoked attack occurred on Hilo-bound Flight HA 152 on the morning of Sept. 23 shortly after its departure from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The flight attendant was walking down the aisle to collect trash when Sloan, who was seated in a sixth-row aisle seat, punched him in the chest, according to an FBI affidavit.

Soon after, Sloan arose from his seat and pulled his right hand back as if he was going to punch him again. The flight attendant attempted to cover his body when he felt a punch to the back left side of his head.

Sloan then sat back down “as if nothing had happened,” the affidavit said.

The flight carrying 80 passengers and five crew members was diverted back to Honolulu, where deputy sheriffs boarded the plane and arrested him.

Born in Hawaii, Sloan grew up in Molokai where he has family members who currently live there.

During today’s hearing, Trader said there are factors that may be appropriate for his release such as his lack of a criminal record and ties to the community.

“The court however is very concerned with his current situation, in particular, most importantly his current mental health condition. That coupled with admitted substance abuse issues really gives the court a significant amount of concern as to whether he can safely be released into the community,” he added. “While the circumstances of this offense are alarming, what’s most concerning is sort of the unprovoked nature of the alleged conduct in this case.”

Sloan’s next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Meanwhile, pretrial services will be asked to address the possibility of a dual diagnosis treatment setting for Sloan.