Breezy conditions to continue for Hawaii as forecasters track 2 storm systems in Pacific

Forecasters say moderate to locally breezy tradewinds will continue across the Hawaiian islands into next week as high pressure persists to the north of the state.

The tradewinds will bring clouds and showers to windward areas, but some rain may spread leeward on the smaller islands.

Forecasters, meanwhile, are watching two tropical disturbances in the Central and Eastern North Pacific.

In the Central North Pacific, an area of low pressure about 1,100 miles southeast of Hilo is producing showers and thunderstorms, and could potentially form into a tropical depression over the weekend as it drifts west, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

In the Eastern North Pacific, another area of low pressure about 1,600 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is also producing showers and thunderstorms. A tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the system drifts west toward the Central Pacific, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Forecasters said there is a 40% chance that each of the two systems will become tropical depressions over the next five days.

More immediately, the National Weather Service in Honolulu says there is the potential for heavier showers tonight through Sunday, with a thunderstorm or two possible over Hawaii island each afternoon.

A wet tradewind pattern is expected to follow for much of next week, with the wins ramping up during the second half of next week.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for the Pailolo and Alenuihahaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and leeward and southeast waters of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Saturday.

———

To monitor vog conditions due to the Kilauea eruption, visit the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard at www.ivhhn.org/vog.