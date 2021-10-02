Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 279 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 279 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 801 fatalities and 79,851 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 607 fatalities on Oahu, 87 on Maui, 93 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 700,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 43.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 179 new cases on Oahu, 26 on Maui, 47 on Hawaii island, 16 on Kauai, one on Molokai, none on Lanai, and 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 55,489 on Oahu, 9,125 on Maui, 10,144 in Hawaii County, 2,284 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 231 on Molokai. There are also 2,439 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 4,653 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 230.

By island, Oahu has 3,137 active cases, the Big Island has 763, Maui has 392, Kauai has 329, Lanai has none and Molokai has 32.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,012,454 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 5,382 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 68% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 76.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,352 have required hospitalizations, with 19 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,332 hospitalizations within the state, 3,464 have been on Oahu, 481 on Maui, 333 on the Big Island, 45 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 182 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 45 in intensive care units and 34 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 192 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 4.0%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.