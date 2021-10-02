CALENDAR

TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Chaminade Invitational, 7:30 a.m., at Kapiolani Park.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Fresno State at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Park.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Varsity boys Division II

Le Jardin 13, Mid-Pacific 4

Goal scorers—LJ: Wilson Smith 4, Helela Maeva 4, Marcus Webster 3, Walker Slay, Logan Lefforge. MPI: Micah Chong 2, Derek Hunsaker, William Wood.

‘Iolani 8, Kamehameha 7

Goal scorers—KS: Ekolu Barrett 3, Jonah Toshio Stokes 2, Leo Campagna, Jaxed Nishimura. Iol: Jackson Iwata 4, Isaiah Weeks 2, Finn Arrillaga, Evan Wong.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Varsity girls Division I

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-7, 25-19

Varsity girls Division II

Damien def. Hawaii Baptist 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

Thursday

Varsity girls Division III

Hawaiian Mission def. Assets 25-15, 25- 12, 25-8