Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 277 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 277 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 808 fatalities and 80,128 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 614 fatalities on Oahu, 87 on Maui, 93 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 700,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 43.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 161 new cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, 65 on Hawaii island, 29 on Kauai and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 55,650 on Oahu, 9,146 on Maui, 10,209 in Hawaii County, 2,313 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 231 on Molokai. There are also 2,440 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 4,460 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 193 today.

By island, Oahu has 2,998 active cases, the Big Island has 753, Maui has 372, Kauai has 311 and Molokai has 26.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,012,454 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 5,382 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 68% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 76% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,371 have required hospitalizations, with 19 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,351 hospitalizations within the state, 3,479 have been on Oahu, 482 on Maui, 334 on the Big Island, 47 on Kauai, five on Lanai and four on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 182 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 45 in intensive care units and 34 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 178 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 3.9%, state health officials said today.