CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
MONDAY
SOCCER
PacWest men: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.
WATER POLO
ILH Boys
Varsity I
Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 3
Goal Scorers — IOL: Kai Kennedy 2, Trent Ihle. PUN: Stryker Scales 4, Vincent Nasrallah 2, Connor Weldon 2, Evan Wallenstrom, Joshua Lung, Emile Labrador.
Varsity II
Punahou 3, ‘Iolani 2
Goal Scorers — IOL: Adam Scrivner, Isaiah Weeks. PUN: Charley Kakos, Terrin Jamrog, Skyler Tjapkes.
