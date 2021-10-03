CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

SOCCER

PacWest men: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

WATER POLO

ILH Boys

Varsity I

Punahou 11, ‘Iolani 3

Goal Scorers — IOL: Kai Kennedy 2, Trent Ihle. PUN: Stryker Scales 4, Vincent Nasrallah 2, Connor Weldon 2, Evan Wallenstrom, Joshua Lung, Emile Labrador.

Varsity II

Punahou 3, ‘Iolani 2

Goal Scorers — IOL: Adam Scrivner, Isaiah Weeks. PUN: Charley Kakos, Terrin Jamrog, Skyler Tjapkes.