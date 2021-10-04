Lane closures scheduled for Tuesday in Haleiwa, Waialua for utility work

Hawaiian Electric said its crews will be removing utility poles in Haleiwa and Waialua on Tuesday, requiring lane closures in three separate areas.

The work, however, will not impact service or access to nearby businesses or organizations, the utility said.

The closures are scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday as follows:

>> Closure of makai westbound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa town after Achiu Lane for the removal of three poles.

>> Closure of mauka northbound lane of Kamehameha near Liliuokalani Church in Haleiwa town for a single pole removal.

>> Once work near Liliuokalani Church is completed, crews will move to Waialua, closing the mauka eastbound lane of Farrington Highway near Camp Mokuleia to remove one pole.

Electronic message boards will alert motorists of the pole removal work. Traffic signs and cones will mark the work zones. Flagmen will be on-site to direct traffic.

Motorists are advised to slow down and exercise caution when approaching and passing the work areas.