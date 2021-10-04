Paddleboarder, 46, dies after rescue at Keehi Lagoon

A 46-year-old stand-up paddleboarder has died after he fell off his board and became distressed in waters at Keehi Lagoon Sunday.

Honolulu fire rescue crews responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress at the lagoon near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just after 2:10 p.m.

Nearby airfoil surfers called 911 after the paddleboarder fell off his board and yelled for help.

Once the airfoil surfers reached the victim, they placed him on his paddleboard and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation until fire rescue crews arrived, the fire department said.

Firefighters and Ocean Safety brought him to shore via rescue board and personal watercraft where crews administered CPR until Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no signs of suspicious circumstances.