Free COVID-19 rapid tests available in Nanakuli on Wednesdays in October

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

The Hawaii Department of Health today announced the availability of free COVID-19 rapid testing in Nanakuli every Wednesday in October.

The department is teaming up with the Hawaii National Guard to offer free testing at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center – Nanakuli Clinic at 87-2070 Farrington Highway from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Oct. 13, 20, and 27.

Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointments required.

Wait times will vary, but anyone getting tested should expect at least a 30-minute wait.

Once tested, results will be available on-site within 15 minutes. Testing for those with symptoms may take longer.

Participants should bring a government photo ID and wear a mask upon arrival. Free parking is available.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 test site finder is available at hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine.

