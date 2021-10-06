comscore Father and son on Maui charged after officer finds dead turtle in fishing net | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Father and son on Maui charged after officer finds dead turtle in fishing net

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
    A Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer in the Waiehu area cited two Wailuku men who were fishing after finding a dead green sea turtle entangled in fishing net.

    The Wailuku men picture here have been charged after a law enforcement officer found a dead green sea turtle entangled in fishing net.

    A Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer in the Waiehu area cited two Wailuku men who were fishing after finding a dead green sea turtle entangled in fishing net.

Two Wailuku residents, a father and his adult son, have been charged for allegedly taking and possessing a green sea turtle that was found dead and “entangled in fishing net” in the Waiehu area.

A law enforcement officer on routine patrol made contact with the two men on Sunday just before 7 a.m. at an area known as Round Tables on Maui’s north shore, according to a news release from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The officer, who was from the DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, reportedly saw the two men retrieving a lobster net from the shoreline. After making contact with them, the officer found the dead turtle and “placed in a metal tub which was attached to an inner tube.”

Randall Del Castillo Sr., 57, and Randall Del Castillo Jr., 33, were cited for taking and possessing a green sea turtle, which is a protected species. Both men have court dates in Maui District Court scheduled for Nov. 25.

