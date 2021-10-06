New COVID cases in Hawaii fall to nearly 3-month low

Hawaii continued to see a decline in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with new cases dipping below 100 for the first time in nearly three months. Among the 91 cases reported, 53 were on Oahu, 12 on Maui, 15 on Hawaii island, seven on Kauai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

The state’s closely watched hospitalization and ICU numbers also continued to decline. There were 169 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking a 65% decline since the number peaked a month ago, according to state data. There were 39 COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units, comprising about 15% of all ICU patients. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also declined to 32, from a high of 90 in early September.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and health care providers continue to increase the availability of testing. Starting today, free rapid tests will be available in Nanakuli every Wednesday in October from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center — Nanakuli Clinic. No appointments are required, and results will be available on-site within 15 minutes.

More testing sites can be found online at bit.ly/3A9t25q.