Honolulu firefighters fight fast-moving wildfire in Waianae

Honolulu firefighters put out a “challenging” wildfire in the Waianae area this afternoon while a red flag warning remains in place for most leeward areas of the state through Saturday.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire at 87-1677 Wehiwehi St. at around 10:30 a.m. after a caller reportedly saw workers cutting grass in the area, then dry grass burning.

At one point, the fire reached a nearby canal that stopped it from reaching nearby homes only about 30 feet away, HFD said.

No injuries or damaged structures were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 1:30 p.m. and contained it to about three acres of land, but HFD said it had been “moving rapidly due to high winds and dry brush.”

Dry, windy conditions in Hawaii prompted the National Weather Service to issue and extend a red flag warning, indicating a high threat of fast-spreading fires.

The warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday.