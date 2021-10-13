Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi optimistic about large events by the end of the year

Mayor Rick Blangiardi was optimistic that by next year, large events on Oahu will be able to happen again by January 1st.

He’s talked with ESPN about hosting the Hawaii Bowl game and a basketball tournament on the island. “We’ll wait to be told we can’t do that,” Blangiardi said on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii today.

“But right now, I’m telling anybody, especially on events that after the first of the year, you should be planning on making that happen.”

He was even expecting that the University of Hawaii would be able to sell tickets for the next football game scheduled for Nov. 6 beyond the soon-to-be allowed 1,000 seats, and that the Honolulu Marathon would happen in December.

These announcements are pending approval by the state Department of Health, but Blangiardi said with COVID-19 case counts trending downward, and vaccination rates increasing, more restrictions could be lifted.

“I’ve looked at the CDC models, they look very favorable as far as the projections,” he said.

Last week, Blangiardi announced that starting on Wednesday outdoor seated events could commence at either 50% capacity or up to 1,000 people. Indoor seated events can begin again on October 20 at 50% capacity or up to 500 people. Outdoor interactive events such as weddings can also start again on October 20 at 50% capacity or up to 150 people. All events would require proof of vaccination. Blangiardi also explained that the Safe Access Oahu program which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the last 48 hours for businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters and bars, would not be in place in perpetuity.

“I don’t see it as a permanent move,” he said.

“We did that along with the cancellation of large social gatherings because that was being viewed as a source of communal spread. We took that measure along with Safe Access Oahu to avoid to being shut down.”

Despite the promising numbers, Blangiardi warned that Oahu would likely need to continue to live with COVID-19 as he did not think the pandemic would come to a definitive end.

“Given the fact that about 106,000, people who are eligible who have not been vaccinated, we’re going to be talking about COVID cases for a while, it’s not going to go away,” he said.

“This is not like a bad movie that simply ends, it will be here, it will be in our community.”