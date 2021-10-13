Maui County to ease restrictions, gathering limits, starting this weekend

Maui County will be easing pandemic related restrictions on gathering sizes and time limits on serving alcohol, starting this Saturday.

Gov. David Ige reviewed and approved the new set of emergency rules for Maui County which increases social gatherings of up to 10 people indoors, and 25 people outdoors.

Currently, only five people are allowed indoors, and 10 outdoors, unless part of the same household. In addition, businesses may serve alcohol until midnight, two hours longer than currently allowed, similar to rules approved for Honolulu.

At a Maui County briefing on Tuesday, Mayor Michael Victorino celebrated a single-digit count of daily new coronavirus cases of just three, the lowest in months, he said.

“You have done it,” said Victorino. “The people of Maui County have worked very hard to get to this point. So I want to thank each and every one of you for your participation, your diligence, and more importantly, your helping us get to this point. Are we out of the woods? Absolutely not, However, we’re getting closer.”

New COVID-19 cases have been at a very level, steady pace, he said, and hospitals in the county have not been overburdened.

“I’m beginning to feel a lot more optimistic,” said Victorino on Tuesday. “I like to say it this way – I’m feeling a lot like Christmas is around the corner.”

The new rules, which take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, include the following:

>> Social gatherings will increase up to 10 indoors, up to 25 outdoors.

>> Restaurants and bars can serve alcohol until midnight (instead of 10 p.m.).

>> Up to 10 guests will be allowed per table at restaurants (instead of 5).

>> Unvaccinated patrons may also dine indoors, with proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry. Currently, patrons ages 12 and up must show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, while unvaccinated patrons may only dine outdoors or get takeout.

>> Spectators allowed at outdoor organized sports, in groups of up to 25. Spectators also allowed at indoor organized sports, in groups limited to 10. This does not apply to Department of Education sports programs.