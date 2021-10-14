Bike theft at knifepoint reported in Waikiki

Honolulu police on Wednesday reported arresting a man suspected of stealing another man’s bicycle at knifepoint in Waikiki Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man from Waipahu reported the midday incident to police in which he said he was confronted near Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard by an unknown man who brandished a folding knife and demanded his blue Giant bike.

The bike owner ran, called 911 and later identified a suspect who was arrested, according to the Honolulu Police Department account.

The 43-year-old suspect with no known local address and 29 prior arrests including theft later passed a polygraph test, the report said.