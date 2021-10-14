Bike theft at knifepoint reported in Waikiki

Honolulu police on Wednesday reported arresting a man suspected of stealing another man’s bicycle at knifepoint in Waikiki Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man from Waipahu reported the midday incident to police in which he said he was confronted near Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard by an unknown man who brandished a folding knife and demanded his blue Giant bike.
The bike owner ran, called 911 and later identified a suspect who was arrested, according to the Honolulu Police Department account.
The 43-year-old suspect with no known local address and 29 prior arrests including theft later passed a polygraph test, the report said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.