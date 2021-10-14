comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.4-magnitude earthquake near Solomon Islands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.4-magnitude earthquake near Solomon Islands

  Today

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake near the Solomon Islands this afternoon.

The earthquake occurred at 4:45 p.m. Hawaii time.

Looking Back

