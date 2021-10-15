Power outage keeps over 300 customers in dark in Iwilei, Kalihi

Over 300 Hawaiian Electric customers in urban Honolulu lost power this morning after an outage from unknown cause.
The utility company reported the outage at about 4 a.m. in the Iwilei, Kalihi, Liliha and Palama area affecting 332 customers.
Hawaiian Electric did not have an estimated restoration time as of about 6 a.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.