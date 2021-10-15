comscore Power outage keeps over 300 customers in dark in Iwilei, Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Power outage keeps over 300 customers in dark in Iwilei, Kalihi

  • Today

Over 300 Hawaiian Electric customers in urban Honolulu lost power this morning after an outage from unknown cause.

The utility company reported the outage at about 4 a.m. in the Iwilei, Kalihi, Liliha and Palama area affecting 332 customers.

Hawaiian Electric did not have an estimated restoration time as of about 6 a.m.

