Hiker with leg injury airlifted off Koko Crater Trail

A 32-year-old man had to be airlifted this evening from the Koko Crater Trail after injuring his leg.

The Honolulu Fire Department got a 911 call at 7:09 p.m. for an injured hiker on the trail in Hawaii Kai.

Five HFD units with 16 personnel responded. The first unit arrived at 7:18 p.m. and hiked up the trail on foot.

They found the injured man three-quarters of the way up. His leg was injured and he could not go down the trail even with the help of good Samaritan hikers.

Firefighters who hiked up made contact with the hiker at 7:39 p.m. and assessed him medically.

Air 3 brought up rescue personnel, who got him ready for extraction and transport to a nearby landing zone at Koko Head District Park.

HFD transferred care to Emergency Medical Services at 7:58 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.