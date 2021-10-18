Man cited for illegal lay-net fishing at night off Wailupe Beach Park

A Honolulu man was cited by state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers Saturday for illegal lay-net fishing at night.

An anonymous caller contacted the state agency at 8:15 p.m. Saturday to report several men laying a net off Wailupe Beach Park.

The use of a net in the lay-net fishing method at night, along virtually all of the south shore of Oahu, is illegal.

During the three hours the net was in the water, it snagged several weke (goat fish), including two legal-sized goat fish that were returned to the water, officials said.

While there were several men tending the net, Gemilo Padsing, 46, of Honolulu told officers he was taking responsibility for the illegal activity, and he was cited for laying net 30 minutes before sunset and 30 minutes prior to sunrise, as well as using a net in a closed area.

Both violations are petty misdemeanors. Padsing has an initial court appearance on Jan. 7 in Honolulu District Court.