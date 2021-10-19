New York visitor, 34, fractures leg hiking Lanikai Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department this morning airlifted a 34-year-old New York man who fractured his leg while hiking the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.

The man’s father called 911 at 8:27 a.m. for help.

The first unit arrived at the scene at 8:36 a.m., and set up a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park.

The man had been hiking with his father and two others when he injured his leg, which firefighters determined was a closed fracture to his lower leg.

Firefighters also took his vitals, placed his leg in a splint and transported him in a rescue stretcher.

Air 3 landed in a clearing at the top of the trail near the injured hiker.

He was placed in the helicopter and airlifted to the landing zone.

Emergency Medical Services took over care at 9:07 a.m.

HFD personnel escorted the injured man’s father and hiking companions down to the trailhead.