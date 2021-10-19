New York visitor, 34, fractures leg hiking Lanikai Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department this morning airlifted a 34-year-old New York man who fractured his leg while hiking the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.
The man’s father called 911 at 8:27 a.m. for help.
The first unit arrived at the scene at 8:36 a.m., and set up a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park.
The man had been hiking with his father and two others when he injured his leg, which firefighters determined was a closed fracture to his lower leg.
Firefighters also took his vitals, placed his leg in a splint and transported him in a rescue stretcher.
Air 3 landed in a clearing at the top of the trail near the injured hiker.
He was placed in the helicopter and airlifted to the landing zone.
Emergency Medical Services took over care at 9:07 a.m.
HFD personnel escorted the injured man’s father and hiking companions down to the trailhead.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.