CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
PacWest men: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field.
PacWest women: Concordia-Irvine at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH soccer field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; University at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.
ILH girls Division II: Maryknoll at Hanalani, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Damien, 6 p.m.
ILH girls Division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Assets, 6:30 p.m., at Hanalani.
OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Kaiser, Kalani at Kalaheo, Anuenue at Moanalua, Kaimuki at Kahuku, Kailua at Farrington, Castle at McKinley; matches begin at 7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division II: playoff (if necessary), 5 p.m., at Kamehameha.
WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.
OIA West girls: Waialua at Kapolei, Waipahu at Nanakuli, Aiea at Pearl City, Leilehua at Campbell, Radford at Waianae; matches begin at 7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division I: Tournament—4-seed vs. 1-seed, 5 p.m., at Punahou; 3-seed vs. 2-seed, 6 p.m., at Punahou.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA GIRLS
Nanakuli def. Radford 25-22, 17-25, 25- 19, 25-19
BOWLING
ILH GIRLS
Varsity
Punahou 2.5, Pacific Buddhist .5
Sacred Hearts 2, Hawaii Baptist 1
Mid Pacific 3, Maryknoll 0
Hanalani 3, Island Pacific 0
Game/series high score PUN: Harley Ceberano 165 & Kyra Park 165/Kyra Park 458 PBA: Riley Jose 158/400 HBA: Abigail Bumgardner 125/Ashley Campbell 328 SHA: Layla Remiticado 158/404 MPI: Caitlyn Chang 190/540 MS: Madelin Agustin 166/Cerena Arocha 435 IPA: Kristin Chun 159/431 HAN: Lorelai Ramos 164/Angela Phillipa 424
Junior varsity
Mid Pacific 2 vs. Iolani-R 1
Sacred Hearts 3 vs. ‘Iolani-B 0
