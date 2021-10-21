Honolulu Emergency Services recovers body in Waikele Stream

A man in his 50s died in the Waikele Stream this afternoon, according to a report from Honolulu Emergency Services.
EMS said its personnel responded around 3:15 p.m. today to Hula Street in Waipahu after receiving a report about an unresponsive male in the stream.
After locating the man, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
HPD was also at the scene and is conducting an investigation into the death. No additional information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.