Honolulu Emergency Services recovers body in Waikele Stream

A man in his 50s died in the Waikele Stream this afternoon, according to a report from Honolulu Emergency Services.

EMS said its personnel responded around 3:15 p.m. today to Hula Street in Waipahu after receiving a report about an unresponsive male in the stream.

After locating the man, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

HPD was also at the scene and is conducting an investigation into the death. No additional information was provided.