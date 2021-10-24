Las Vegas Advisor: New $500M hotel-casino project receives approval

It’s not just a dream after all. The $500 million Dream Las Vegas Hotel-­Casino, announced back in February 2020, has been approved.

Designed to have 20 stories and 500 rooms, the project had a long road to approval due to its proximity to McCarran Airport, drawing the attention of the TSA, FBI, FAA, Homeland Security, Secret Service, Air Force, the airport and the airlines themselves, all concerned about safety and security. Now that it’s approved, ground could be broken by next summer, with a completion date in 2024.

Strip sale: The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has sold 10 acres along the north Strip where the old Riviera used to stand. The parcel wound up being unused in the giant convention center expansion and was purchased by the biggest casino operator in Central and South America, which plans to build a new resort. No details or timetables for building have been released, but it may be a while, since the agreement calls for completion by 2031.

Celine cancels: Celine Dion, who had been scheduled to launch her new show at Resorts World in November, has postponed the opening due to medical issues. A new opening date has not been announced and tickets are being refunded.

New thrill ride: A 13-story thrill ride is coming to the AREA15 parking lot. When completed this year, riders will be strapped into a 16-seat gondola for a 360-degree ascent to 131 feet for panoramic views of the valley. The ride will last seven minutes and cost $18, or $26 for a drink-and-ride package that allows them to take along their beverage of choice from the bar at the base.

Question: Does it really make a difference to the payout percentage if you turn up the sound to maximum on a slot machine? A prominent YouTuber swears by it.

Answer: No, the sound level has absolutely no bearing on payout percentages. They’re not all bad, but a lot of gambling misinformation is spread by influencers. Remember, anyone can make a video.

