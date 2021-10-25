Hawaii sees 97 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 83,448

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 97 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 83,448 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 888.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 668 fatalities on Oahu, 112 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 736,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 42 new cases on Oahu, 28 on Hawaii island, eight on Maui, seven on Kauai, and 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s reported case count is from infections tallied by the Health Department on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,512 on Oahu, 10,914 on Hawaii island, 9,458 on Maui, 2,542 on Kauai, 239 on Molokai, and 142 on Lanai. There are also 2,641 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,665 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 21.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,136,500 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday,. Health officials said that 70.7% of the state’s population was fully vaccinated, and 79.2% had received at least one dose as of Friday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,657 have required hospitalizations, with nine new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 72 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 18 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.