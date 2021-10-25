Honolulu firefighters rescue injured hiker on Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo

Honolulu Fire Department emergency crews this afternoon rescued an injured hiker near the summit of the Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo.

Emergency crew members responded to a 911 call at 12:31 p.m. and the department’s Air 2 helicopter made visual contact with the hiker about a half hour later, officials said.

A dehydrated male with severe cramping was airlifted to Palolo District Park, where he was transferred to an awaiting Honolulu Emergency Medical Services unit.

According to the 911 caller, a party of nine hikers had been on the trail for five hours when the man, in his 20s, cramped up and couldn’t move any further, according to HFD.

The other eight hikers in the group did not need medical attention, but descended the trail on foot with the assistance of HFD personnel.