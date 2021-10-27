comscore VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses easing COVID-19 restrictions for managed events | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses easing COVID-19 restrictions for managed events

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:09 pm

  • Honolulu Mayor's Office

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke at a news conference today.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke at a news conference today.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Effective Nov. 3, indoor and outdoor professionally managed events will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with 100% vaccination, according to Blangiardi.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference at the Neal Blaisdell Center to discuss easing COVID-19 restrictions for managed events on Oahu.

Speakers include University of Hawai’i Athletics Director David Matlin and Healthcare Association of Hawai’i President/CEO Hilton Raethel.

Watch the livestream video above or on Mayor Blangiardi’s Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

