VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses easing COVID-19 restrictions for managed events

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.
Effective Nov. 3, indoor and outdoor professionally managed events will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with 100% vaccination, according to Blangiardi.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference at the Neal Blaisdell Center to discuss easing COVID-19 restrictions for managed events on Oahu.
Speakers include University of Hawai’i Athletics Director David Matlin and Healthcare Association of Hawai’i President/CEO Hilton Raethel.
Watch the livestream video above or on Mayor Blangiardi’s Facebook page.
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
