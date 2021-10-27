VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses easing COVID-19 restrictions for managed events

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Effective Nov. 3, indoor and outdoor professionally managed events will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with 100% vaccination, according to Blangiardi.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference at the Neal Blaisdell Center to discuss easing COVID-19 restrictions for managed events on Oahu.

Speakers include University of Hawai’i Athletics Director David Matlin and Healthcare Association of Hawai’i President/CEO Hilton Raethel.

