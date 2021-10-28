Motorcyclist, 22, critically injured in Aiea crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist sustained critical injuries in an early morning crash in Aiea.

The crash occurred on the H-1 freeway eastbound onramp near Moanalua Freeway at about 2:20 a.m. today.

Police said a motorcyclist of Honolulu entered the freeway onramp and came around a bend in the roadway when he lost control.

He traveled onto the shoulder at which time he dropped the motorcycle and was thrown onto the roadway.

Police said he was taken in critical condition to a hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors.