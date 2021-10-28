U.S. Postal Service looking to fill more than 600 positions in Hawaii

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking to fill more than 600 jobs in Hawaii, over half of which are seasonal positions for the upcoming holiday season.

The pay ranges from $18.01 to $20.66 an hour.

USPS Operations Manager Kevin Nakaoka said in a news release today they need to fill 275 entry-level jobs, including mail carriers statewide and various positions at the Honolulu mail processing facility .

“These positions are great opportunities for anyone seeking a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with good pay. While these 275 positions are not career positions, we hope and expect that every single person we hire will take advantage of the opportunities to advance and become a part of our career work force, with all of the benefits that entails,” he said.

The postal service is also seeking to fill another 350 seasonal clerk positions to work from November through early January at locations statewide.

“These seasonal positions, ideal for anyone looking to make extra money during the holidays, are an essential addition to our postal service ohana during our busiest time of the year,” Nakaoka said.

To apply, visit www.USPS.com/careers, click on “Apply Now” and select “Hawaii” as the location.