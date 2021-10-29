Coast Guard rescues 6 from grounded sailboat off Maui

Coast Guard crews Thursday rescued six people aboard a grounded sailing vessel a half mile or so off Olowalu, Maui.

The Moana ran aground Thursday night and was adrift and heading into a surf zone, and Coast Guard Station Maui notified Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 7:20 p.m.

Watchstanders sent out an urgent marine information broadcast, and launched Station Maui’s 45-foot response boat-medium and an Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules air crew.

The C-130 crew dropped illumination flares at the scene, assisting the boat crew and Maui Fire Department personnel.

The response boat crew handled the rescue and escorted the mariners back to Station Maui.

The Coast Guard is monitoring plans by the Moana’s master to salvage the boat.