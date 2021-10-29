Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 155 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and 155 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 896 fatalities and 83,987 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 743,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 45.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 72 new cases on Oahu, 30 on Hawaii island, 21 on Maui, 19 on Kauai, ONE on Molokai and 12 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,694 on Oahu, 11,002 on Hawaii island, 9,492 on Maui, 2,595 on Kauai, 241 on Molokai, and 144 on Lanai. There are also 2,664 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,706 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by four.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,710 have required hospitalizations, with 14 new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.