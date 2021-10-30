comscore Firefighters extinguish house fire in Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Mililani

  • Today

The Honolulu Fire Department responded tonight to a house fire in Mililani.

HFD received a 911 call at 8:55 p.m. for a fire to 94-360 Nahokupa Place.

Eleven units with 36 personnel responded.

The first firefighters were on scene at 9:05 p.m. and found smoke and flames emanating from the front of a single-story house.

Firefighters began fighting the fire from the inside and searched for occupants.

Fire Capt. Randall Lindsey said firefighters brought the fire under control after finishing the search.

However, the fire was still developing and more information will be forthcoming.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii sweeps UC Riverside in Big West women’s volleyball

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up