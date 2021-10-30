Firefighters extinguish house fire in Mililani

The Honolulu Fire Department responded tonight to a house fire in Mililani.
HFD received a 911 call at 8:55 p.m. for a fire to 94-360 Nahokupa Place.
Eleven units with 36 personnel responded.
The first firefighters were on scene at 9:05 p.m. and found smoke and flames emanating from the front of a single-story house.
Firefighters began fighting the fire from the inside and searched for occupants.
Fire Capt. Randall Lindsey said firefighters brought the fire under control after finishing the search.
However, the fire was still developing and more information will be forthcoming.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.