Firefighters extinguish house fire in Mililani

The Honolulu Fire Department responded tonight to a house fire in Mililani.

HFD received a 911 call at 8:55 p.m. for a fire to 94-360 Nahokupa Place.

Eleven units with 36 personnel responded.

The first firefighters were on scene at 9:05 p.m. and found smoke and flames emanating from the front of a single-story house.

Firefighters began fighting the fire from the inside and searched for occupants.

Fire Capt. Randall Lindsey said firefighters brought the fire under control after finishing the search.

However, the fire was still developing and more information will be forthcoming.