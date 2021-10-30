GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team visits Utah State in must-win game

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

LOGAN, UTAH >> Hawaii is admittedly in a must-win mode entering today’s road game against Utah State.

The Warriors, 1-2 in league play, probably need to win their final five games of the regular season — all against Mountain West opponents — for a shot at the West Division title.

Chevan Cordeiro, who has not taken a quarterback snap the last three games, is expected to play today. Cordeiro would give UH another running threat out of their run-and-gun offense. Brayden Schager, a freshman from Dallas, is 1-2 as the starting quarterback this year.

Utah State began the season with a two-quarterback platoon early, but now Logan Bonner has taken most of the snaps. Bonner transferred from Arkansas State, where USU coach Blake Anderson worked the previous six years. Offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker was at Central Florida before joining USU this year.

Deven Thompkins entered the weekend third nationally in receiving yards.

