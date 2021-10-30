Utah State dominates Hawaii football team in 51-31 victory

Utah State remained perfect against the Hawaii football team in Mountain West Conference play, blowing out the Rainbow Warriors 51-31 today at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Junior Logan Bonner threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns and running back Elelyon Noa rushed for 111 yards and a score as the Aggies (6-2, 4-1) improved to 5-0 against Hawaii (4-5, 1-3) since UH joined the conference.

The loss likely ended any chance for Hawaii to make a return trip to the MWC title game. UH needs to win three of its final four games to become bowl eligible.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro returned after missing three games with a shoulder injury and completed 23 of 39 throws for 296 yards and three touchdowns with one interception off of a deflected pass.

His 29-yard touchdown pass to Dedrick Parson cut the Utah State lead to 17-10 with 2:36 remaining in the first half.

The Aggies added a 22-yard field goal just before halftime and poured it on in the third quarter with Bonner throwing three touchdown passes.

The teams combined to score 52 points in the second half.

Koali Nishigaya, who was teammates with Cordeiro at Saint Louis, caught a 12-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter for the first receiving TD of his career.

Cordeiro left the game after taking a hit in the fourth quarter that was whistled for targeting.

Backup Brayden Schager replaced Cordeiro and was immediately picked off.

Eugene Ford returned a fumble 60 yards for a TD to cut the Utah State lead to 44-31 with 8:20 to go, but the Aggies returning an onsides kick for a touchdown on the next play for the final margin.

Utah State defensive lineman Hale Motu’apuaka, a Punahou alumnus, was in on two sacks for the Aggies.

Hawaii gave up 564 total yards.

UH linebacker Darius Muasau made 16 tackles with 2 1/2 tackles for loss.