Hawaii sweeps UC Riverside in Big West women’s volleyball

Hawaii remained tied atop the Big West women’s volleyball standings with a second sweep in as many nights tonight.

Brooke Van Sickle led the Rainbow Wahine with 14 kills and four aces and Riley Wagoner notched 13 kills as UH knocked off UC Riverside 25-19, 25-23, 25-16, at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improved to 11-1 in the conference, tied for first with UC Santa Barbara. The Wahine are 14-6 overall. The Highlanders fell to 1-11 and 5-16.

Isabella Scarlett and Deja Bicker led UCR with eight kills each.

Riverside battled back from 18-10 to 22-19 in the first set, but Van Sickle’s fifth and sixth kills sandwiched a block by Skyler Williams and Martyna Leoniak for the final three points.

The Highlanders stayed close again in the second set, and the teams were tied at 21-all. Van Sickle added six more kills, including for three of UH’s final five points.

The Wahine were never seriously threatened in the third set. Amber Igiede’s eighth kill of the match ended it. Leoniak also had eight kills.

Hawaii also swept UC Davis on Friday, as fans were allowed at a Wahine home match for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, because of COVID-19 concerns. A total of 500 spectators were allowed at the 10,300-seat arena on each night.

For Friday’s match, 341 tickets were issued and 269 went through the turnstiles. Today’s attendance was not immediately available, but was estimated at less than 250 turnstile.