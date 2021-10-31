University of Hawaii women’s soccer finale canceled due to COVID-19 issue

The University of Hawaii soccer team’s season finale was canceled today due to a COVID-19 issue within visiting UC San Diego.
The Rainbow Wahine and Tritons were scheduled to play at 11 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. The match was ruled a no contest and UH will end the season at 2-9-3 overall and 2-5-2 in Big West play.
The game was also to be the farewell match for five Rainbow Wahine seniors — Natalie Daub, Maki Kono, Morgan Meza, McKenzie Moore and Kayla Ryan. A ceremony honoring the class was still set to be held at 10 a.m. today.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.