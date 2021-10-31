University of Hawaii women’s soccer finale canceled due to COVID-19 issue

The University of Hawaii soccer team’s season finale was canceled today due to a COVID-19 issue within visiting UC San Diego.

The Rainbow Wahine and Tritons were scheduled to play at 11 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. The match was ruled a no contest and UH will end the season at 2-9-3 overall and 2-5-2 in Big West play.

The game was also to be the farewell match for five Rainbow Wahine seniors — Natalie Daub, Maki Kono, Morgan Meza, McKenzie Moore and Kayla Ryan. A ceremony honoring the class was still set to be held at 10 a.m. today.