comscore University of Hawaii women’s soccer finale canceled due to COVID-19 issue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii women’s soccer finale canceled due to COVID-19 issue

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 am
  Tusculum Pioneers soccer player Kaitlyn Watson and University of Hawaii Wahine Mia Foster went head to head in an exhibition game August 17 at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

    GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 17

    \ Tusculum Pioneers soccer player Kaitlyn Watson and University of Hawaii Wahine Mia Foster went head to head in an exhibition game August 17 at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The University of Hawaii soccer team’s season finale was canceled today due to a COVID-19 issue within visiting UC San Diego.

The Rainbow Wahine and Tritons were scheduled to play at 11 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. The match was ruled a no contest and UH will end the season at 2-9-3 overall and 2-5-2 in Big West play.

The game was also to be the farewell match for five Rainbow Wahine seniors — Natalie Daub, Maki Kono, Morgan Meza, McKenzie Moore and Kayla Ryan. A ceremony honoring the class was still set to be held at 10 a.m. today.

