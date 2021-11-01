Hawaii sees 69 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 84,364

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 69 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 84,364 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 916.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 687 fatalities on Oahu, 118 on Hawaii island, 93 on Maui, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai, and eight Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 745,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 46 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 34 cases on Oahu, 12 on Hawaii island, nine each on Maui and Kauai, and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 57,942 on Oahu, 11,109 on Hawaii island, 9,556 on Maui, 2,657 on Kauai, 242 on Molokai, and 144 on Lanai. There are also 2,714 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,660 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 44.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,195,747 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 19,210 from Friday. Health officials say that 71.3% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 81.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,751 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 81 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 20 in intensive care units and 16 on ventilators.

