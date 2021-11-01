Honolulu police charge man, 42, in fatal shooting in Nanakuli

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with Friday’s fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Nanakuli.

Amador G. Borce was charged with second-degree murder and two firearm-related offenses. His bail is set at $500,000.

The shooting occurred on Kaukai Road near the intersection of Hakimo Road shortly after 2:15 a.m.

Honolulu police said the suspect, identified in an arrest log as Borce, argued with the victim, then allegedly shot him and fled.

The victim was taken in critical condition to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Borce was identified as the alleged gunman, police said, and officers located and arrested him in Nanakuli within three hours of the shooting.

Police said Borce and the victim knew each another.