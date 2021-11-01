Honolulu police investigate knifepoint robbery near Hawaii Convention Center

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation involving a 50-year-old man who was allegedly robbed at knifepoint on Sunday.
The robbery occurred in the area of the Kapiolani Boulevard and Atkinson Drive intersection at about 2 a.m.
The Honolulu Police Department said a male suspect approached the victim when he brandished a knife and demanded property. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s wallet.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect remains at-large.
A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
