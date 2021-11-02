California woman, 67, dies after car crash on Kauai

A 67-year-old California woman was killed Monday in a collision involving three vehicles on Kauai.

Her name has yet to be released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash occurred on Kuhio Highway, just south of the North Leho Drive intersection near Lydgate Beach Park at about 12:40 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles — a 1997 Lexus sedan driven by a 63-year-old California woman and a 2007 Ford dump truck operated by a 58-year-old Kapaa man — were traveling southbound on the highway when the vehicles collided.

Police said the Lexus spun across the highway upon impact and into opposing traffic. The sedan was then broadsided by a 2009 Toyota pickup truck driven by a 65-year-old Kalaheo man.

The 67-year-old California woman who was in the front passenger seat of the Lexus sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Wilcox Medical Center where she died.

Police said the pickup truck driver sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. His passenger was taken to a hospital and treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

This is Kauai’s second traffic-related fatality this year compared to six at the same time last year.

Police are investigating Monday’s deadly crash. Anyone who may have witnessed it may call traffic investigator Shawn Hanna at 808-241-1615.