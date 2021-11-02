Police arrest 29-year-old man for allegedly assaulting father, 60, in Kapolei

Police arrested early this morning a 29-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his 60-year-old father in Kapolei.
The assault allegedly occurred at 2:25 a.m. today, police said.
The son was arrested at 3:10 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree assault.
The father sustained minor injuries.
The 29-year-old remains in custody pending investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.