Police arrest 29-year-old man for allegedly assaulting father, 60, in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police arrest 29-year-old man for allegedly assaulting father, 60, in Kapolei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Police arrested early this morning a 29-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his 60-year-old father in Kapolei.

The assault allegedly occurred at 2:25 a.m. today, police said.

The son was arrested at 3:10 a.m. today on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The father sustained minor injuries.

The 29-year-old remains in custody pending investigation.

