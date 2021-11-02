Traffic violations lead to arrest for stolen vehicle in Waikiki

A traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen car in Waikiki and an arrest.

Patrol officers noticed that a driver was committing various traffic violations 11:50 p.m. Monday, so they stopped the vehicle

They learned that the car had been stolen from a 34-year-old man.

Police arrested the 45-year-old driver 12:16 a.m. today on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

The case is pending investigation.