Traffic violations lead to arrest for stolen vehicle in Waikiki

A traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen car in Waikiki and an arrest.
Patrol officers noticed that a driver was committing various traffic violations 11:50 p.m. Monday, so they stopped the vehicle
They learned that the car had been stolen from a 34-year-old man.
Police arrested the 45-year-old driver 12:16 a.m. today on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
The case is pending investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.