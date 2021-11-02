WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige discusses updates to Safe Travels Hawaii program for international visitors

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream video.
Gov. David Ige, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara and Safe Travels Hawaii administrator Sherilyn Kajiwara are holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the latest updates to the Safe Travels Hawaii program for international visitors.
Hawaii currently requires a 10-day mandatory self-quarantine for all trans-Pacific travelers. Those wishing to bypass the pre-travel test may present vaccination records to be verified digitally.
International travelers from Japan, Canada, Korea, Taiwan, Philippines and Tahiti are required to present COVID-19 tests from the state’s trusted testing partners to bypass the mandatory 10-day self-quarantine. Travelers from other international destinations are not able to test to skip the quarantine.
