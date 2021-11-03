Fire damages Pahoa house

Fire broke out this morning at a two-story Pahoa house, causing an estimated $122,500 in damage to the home valued at roughly $262,500.

The fire department got the call at 9 a.m. for a structure fire at 162131 Sandalwood Drive.

When firefighters arrived at 9:09 a.m., the first floor was 20% to 30% involved in fire, the Hawaii County fire department said in a news release.

A single occupant had self-evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival, and suffered some smoke inhalation.

Fire personnel managed to knock down the fire from the exterior, and had the blaze under control at 9:20 a.m. and extinguished by 9:40 a.m.

Nine units were dispatched.

The fire did not extend to the upstairs section of the house and did not spread to other parts of the first floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.