New international travel rules start Monday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s travel industry reacted positively Tuesday to Gov. David Ige’s announcement that the state will welcome international travelers to Hawaii under new federal requirements beginning Monday and that it also would ease requirements for fully vaccinated domestic travelers. Read more

Hawaii’s travel industry reacted positively Tuesday to Gov. David Ige’s announcement that the state will welcome international travelers to Hawaii under new federal requirements beginning Monday and that it also would ease requirements for fully vaccinated domestic travelers.

Airlines already have added back international routes and seats in anticipation of these changes. However, Hawaii’s visitor industry officials caution that full recovery of international travelers, which make up a significant amount of the visitor traffic on Oahu and Hawaii island, is still a ways out.

“Thanks to the people of Hawaii for their patience and for taking precautions to keep our communities safe,” Ige said in a statement. “Our state continues to see one of the lowest incidences of COVID-19 and death rates related to the virus. As more and more people are vaccinated, we are moving to ease pandemic mitigation measures — including travel restrictions — in a way that ensures the health and safety of our communities.”

The new international guidelines add a vaccination requirement for international travelers from Japan, Canada, Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines and Tahiti, who were already part of the state’s Safe Travels Hawaii program. At the same time, they create a pathway for international travelers from other nations to bypass Hawaii’s travel quarantine.

Currently, only international travelers from the six nations in the state’s Safe Travels Hawaii program may bypass Hawaii’s travel quarantine if they have secured a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before departure from one of Hawaii’s trusted testing and travel partners. Starting Monday, these international travelers now must be vaccinated as well to board a flight to Hawaii. However, the added entry requirement will be well worth it for vaccinated international travelers, as they’ll likely be able to save money by substituting antigen tests for PCR tests.

Eric Takahata, managing director for Hawaii Tourism Japan, said the added vaccination requirement won’t be a stumbling block for Japan, whose vaccination rate is now above 70% and has surpassed the U.S. vaccination rate.

“This is great news because travelers from Japan will be able to take an antigen test instead of a PCR test. A PCR test runs up to $500 per person in Japan, while an antigen test can cost up to $80 — which means that under the new requirement a family of four might see test costs drop to $320 instead of $2,000.”

Takahata said the Japanese government also is expected to ease some of its restrictions by year’s end, which would be a positive development. Still, he said Hawaii will not see a significant return of travelers from Japan until the Japanese government significantly shortens or eliminates its travel quarantine.

“Right now we are averaging about 1,500 travelers from Japan per month. That’s just a fraction of the 130,000 or so that we had before the pandemic,” he said. “But it’s a beacon of hope that we’ve already got 300 Japanese visitors signed up for the Honolulu Marathon, and our industry partners hope to see a bump for the new year, which should roll into quarter one with the further easing of restrictions.”

Takahata said it’s a good sign that Hawaiian Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and ZIPAIR already have added service between Japan and Hawaii in November, December and January, and that Japan’s wholesale travel sellers are scaling up their Hawaii workforce.

John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, said in a statement, “The recovery of Hawaii’s international travel market will be a gradual process extending well into next year and beyond, so we advise our tourism industry partners to continue being patient as visitors become accustomed to these new travel guidelines.”

Keith Vieira, principal of KV & Associates, Hospitality Consulting, said even with the changes, Hawaii still has the strictest travel entry requirements of any state. However, he said Ige’s messaging signaled to travelers that Hawaii is safe and restrictions are easing.

“I think it will be a positive result for us,” Vieira said.

Jack Richards, president and CEO of Pleasant Holidays, said he was pleased that Ige also made a slight adjustment to the requirements for vaccinated domestic travelers, who currently must have been fully vaccinated in the U.S. or its territories to qualify for the vaccination exemption. Starting Monday, Hawaii — in alignment with the federal government — will accept vaccines approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

“This is very positive and will greatly help Hawaii tourism in 2022,” Richards said.

Richards said Ige’s decision to invite vaccinated domestic travelers back to Hawaii starting Nov. 1 has resulted in fewer cancellations and more bookings — however, not necessarily for 2021.

Richards said a recent flurry of domestic airline cancellations and news coverage forecasting that the situation will worsen over the holidays has resulted in fewer festive bookings to Hawaii than he would have liked. Recent price increases from transient accommodations tax hikes on Maui, Hawaii island and Kauai also could dampen demand, he said.

“I don’t see a change in Hawaii travel really beginning until February,” Richards said. “By then people are hoping that the airline cancellations will have resolved themselves and that there will be fewer COVID-19 restrictions.”

Richards said Mexico, which doesn’t have entry requirements or confusing restrictions at the destination, continues to outperform Hawaii.

“People want to enjoy themselves when they are on vacation,” he said. “It’s still confusing in Hawaii. They don’t know if they will be able to do the things that they want to do once they get there.”

Restaurant restrictions

Separately, Ige announced indoor capacity for restaurants, bars and gyms will remain at 50% unless the county has implemented a vaccination requirement or negative COVID-19 test policy starting Nov. 12. Hawaii island and Kauai have not implemented these policies. On the same date, Ige discussed dropping restrictions such as masking and social distancing requirements for outdoor activities.

“As a reminder, indoor activities at restaurants, bars and social establishments must continue to require patrons remain seated with their party, maintain 6 feet of distancing between groups, do not mingle and wear masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking,” Ige said during the news conference. “Effective Nov. 12 … outdoor activity at restaurants, bars and social establishments will no longer be subject to these restrictions.”

The change, however, isn’t expected to offer much of a reprieve to indoor establishments, which are still bound by social distancing requirements that also reduce capacity.

Dylan Ching, vice president of operations for TS Restaurants on Oahu and Kauai, told fellow HTA board members during a meeting Thursday that maintaining the 6-foot social distancing requirement can reduce a restaurant’s capacity to 50% from 100%.

“There are still many restaurants (in the industry) that are not open. It’s not viable to open at 50% capacity,” Ching said. “In the summer I saw so many people eating on the side of the street or in hallways. It’s great that they are eating, but that’s probably not the vacation that they planned. It’s important to have places to go.”

NEW RULES FOR TRAVELERS

New federal requirements for international travel start Monday

>> Non-U.S. citizens traveling directly to Hawaii from international destinations must present both a vaccination record and a negative COVID-19 test result (NAAT or antigen) within three days of boarding a flight to the United States.

>> U.S. citizens flying directly to Hawaii from an international destination have one of two options. They may provide proof of vaccination and present a test taken within three days of boarding a flight to the U.S. Travelers not fully vaccinated may provide proof of negative COVID-19 test result within one day of boarding a flight to the U.S.

>> There will be no additional state requirements for passengers flying directly into Hawaii from an international destination. Airlines will screen passengers prior to their departure to the U.S.

>> If foreign passengers fail to meet both requirements and if U.S. citizens fail to meet one of the two requirements, they will not be allowed to board the flight. Once in Hawaii, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct compliance checks.

>> Tests do not have to be done with the state’s trusted travel partners under the new international federal requirements, but they must be done with a trusted travel partner for unvaccinated domestic travel.

>> International passengers entering the U.S. from another state or territory will be treated as domestic travelers when entering the state. The Safe Travels Hawaii program remains in place for domestic travelers.

Safe Travels Hawaii requirements for domestic travelers

>> Create a Safe Travels Hawaii account on a digital device.

>> Enter trip details.

>> Fill out a health form.

>> Attest that all information is correct.

>> Starting Monday, domestic travelers may bypass the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine by uploading proof that they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with a vaccine that has been approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

>> Another way that domestic travelers may bypass Hawaii’s quarantine is by uploading a negative NAAT test result. The test must be taken by a trusted travel partner within three days of departure for Hawaii.

Source: Office of the Governor