New international travel rules start Monday

  • By Allison Schaefers and Dan Nakaso aschaefers@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  A worker Tuesday cleaned the stairway to the temporarily closed Waikiki Yokocho Japanese Food Hall inside the Waikiki Shopping Plaza.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A worker Tuesday cleaned the stairway to the temporarily closed Waikiki Yokocho Japanese Food Hall inside the Waikiki Shopping Plaza.

  Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that international tourists will be welcome to Hawaii under new federal travel requirements beginning Monday. People in Waikiki walked Tuesday past the shuttered storefront of the T Galleria by Duty Free.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that international tourists will be welcome to Hawaii under new federal travel requirements beginning Monday. People in Waikiki walked Tuesday past the shuttered storefront of the T Galleria by Duty Free.

Hawaii’s travel industry reacted positively Tuesday to Gov. David Ige’s announcement that the state will welcome international travelers to Hawaii under new federal requirements beginning Monday and that it also would ease requirements for fully vaccinated domestic travelers. Read more

