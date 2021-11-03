New international travel rules start Monday

By Allison Schaefers and Dan Nakaso aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A worker Tuesday cleaned the stairway to the temporarily closed Waikiki Yokocho Japanese Food Hall inside the Waikiki Shopping Plaza.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that international tourists will be welcome to Hawaii under new federal travel requirements beginning Monday. People in Waikiki walked Tuesday past the shuttered storefront of the T Galleria by Duty Free.