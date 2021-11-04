comscore Firefighters rescue mariners in disabled boat adrift off Kahaluu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters rescue mariners in disabled boat adrift off Kahaluu

Honolulu fire personnel rescued boaters in distress this evening off Kahaluu.

Honolulu Fire Department got the call at 6:36 p.m. and dispatched four units with 12 personnel.

The first unit on scene performed a visual search. Firefighters determined through cellphone communications that the boat was disabled and adrift.

HFD used its rescue boat to tow the boat to the Heeia Kea Pier and secured the boaters on board.

The fire department used its helicopter to assist.

HFD recommends:

>>Check the boat’s engine and equipment before departure.

>>Always keep an anchor, extra fuel, warm clothing and flares on board.

>>Bring two working forms of communication. Keep cellphones in a waterproof container.

