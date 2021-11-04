Police open arson case after another fire breaks out at surfboard lockers in Waikiki

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree arson investigation after another fire broke out at the city’s surfboard lockers in Waikiki early this morning.

This is the second time a fire was allegedly intentionally set at the surfboard racks in three weeks.

Police said the fire broke out sometime before 3:50 a.m. No injuries were reported. The surfboard racks are located next to the Waikiki police substation.

There are no arrests at this time.

Officers have shut down lanes in the area of Kalakaua and Seaside avenues to investigate.

Three weeks ago, prosecutors charged 48-year-old Glenn A. Helton with first-degree arson in connection with an Oct. 17 fire at the surfboard racks that destroyed about 500 surfboards.

Damage was estimated at $650,000 including $100,000 to the surfboard lockers, $300,000 to surfboards and $250,000 to structures.

Helton is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $70,000 bail.

In February 2020, a separate fire destroyed approximately 525 surfboards at the site. Investigators had determined it was intentionally set. No arrests have been made in the case.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once additional information becomes available.